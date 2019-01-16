South Africa: Bobby, the Abused Dog, in Recovery After Donations Stream in to SPCA

Bobby, the abused dog which was chained up for eight months, will soon see happier days, as he recovers from surgery on Tuesday morning.

After reading a post on Facebook, Richard Smedley-Williams did not think twice before donating to the Bloemfontein SPCA toward Bobby's operation.

An estimated R6 000 was needed to complete the surgery to repair the damage caused by the chain left around his neck, News24 previously reported.

The dog, a gift from the child's parents, had reportedly been left in the care of a 5-year-old.

"I think it is disgusting. A 5-year-old can't look after themselves, so how can they take care of a puppy," he said.

"When a friend of mine shared the post on Facebook, I couldn't read the entire article," he said.

"My stomach turned. I then called the SPCA in Bloemfontein... and asked them how much money had already been raised."

By the time Smedley-Williams contacted the SPCA, they had already managed to raise around R4 000. He then donated the balance of R2 000.

He said he also wanted to know what legal action the SPCA were taking against Bobby's owners.

"I was ready to phone my own attorney," said Smedley-Williams.

"I've always wanted a [Border] Collie, but I can't have one because I live in an apartment in Johannesburg."

However, Smedley-Williams does have two cats that live with him.

Bobby's operation took place on Tuesday morning and he is still in quite a bit of pain.

His neck had to be treated, as well as the damage done to the trachea and oesophagus.

"The infection is deep inside his neck and it still needs to be treated," Duán Matthee from Bloemfontein SPCA said.

The dog will be kept at the Bloemfontein SPCA until he is fully recovered.

"Once he makes a full recovery, we will look into getting him into a good home. We will put him up for adoption," Matthee noted.

Smedley-Williams further commented that once Bobby had made a full recovery, he and his friend - who shared the article on Facebook - planned to go down to Bloemfontein to meet Bobby.

"We plan to make a road trip out of it. We want to meet him and show him some love," Smedley-Williams said.

To donate:

ABSA Bank

Account No: 9279102644

Branch: 632005

Ref: Bobby

Or SMS Bloemspca to 42646 and donate R30

Or visit their Facebook page or website

Source: News24