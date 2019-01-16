Tanzania: Best of Luck ATCL As You Aim to Fly Higher With Fleet Modernization

ATCL received the second Airbus A220-300 aircraft last Friday to boost preparations for launching regional and international flights, and as it expands domestic routes to claw back its market share lost to rivals.

The airplane, christened Ngorongoro, followed another Airbus that arrived on December 23.

Bringing to six the number of aircrafts bought by the government of Tanzania for the national flag carrier.

The purchase of the two aircraft has made the first African airline to operate Airbus A220-300 aircraft and the fifth airline globally with an A220 family aeroplane.

It is expected that the new aircraft will help the national airline to develop its domestic and regional markets further, as well as open up new routes to India and the Middle East.

The first Airbus A220-300, christened Dodoma has already begun local flights and is expected to embark on international routes, including to Mumbai, Guangzhou and Bangkok , between February and June.

The national flag carrier is also eyeing Lusaka, Johannesburg, and Harare, with flights likely to begin in February.

We are now proudly seeing our ATCL coming from the abyss of under-investment and mismanagement that nearly grounded the national flag carrier.

This comes two years after restructuring plan of the airline was initiated with appointment of new CEO and retrenchment of excessive staff.

We are thankful to President John Magufuli who made overhauling of the state-run airline, one of his flagship infrastructure development projects in a bid to transform the country into a regional transportation hub.

With overhauling of the national airline continuing with fleet modernization, we are optimistic about ATCL prospects in the lucrative domestic and regional market boosted by the pace being made by African countries towards development that has brought up the need for swift transportation.

Africa's emerging market stimulates enterprise with business men and women, as well as foreign investors commuting from one city to another in the continent.

The safest, fastest and most comfortable means of transport can not be over-emphasized ,when investors and managers of business enterprises need to be to shuttling from one city to another in double quick time closing deals, forming mergers and making acquisitions of interest.

That is just one aspect of a long-term viability of ATCL which we see it has not been highlighted enough, despite being the most obvious particularly, when we look at what rival airlines have done to foster business deals and investments in cities like Nairobi, Addis Ababa and Johannesburg.

We are therefore highly optimistic about growth prospects of the national airline particularly after government support in its turnaround plans.

We see ATCL future is bright despite challenges in the aviation sector in Africa w hich have contributed to losses for many airlines.