Tanzania: Mbowe's Parliamentary Office Allocated to District Immigration Department

Arusha — The Hai District Commissioner, Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya, has retaken the office allocated to the Hai Constituency Parliamentarian, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

Mr Sabaya said he made the decision after the office remained idle since 2010.

Mr Mbowe, who doubles as Chadema national chairman, has served in the capacity of an MP for Hai Constituency for three consecutive terms. The office has been in use for over the last 20 years.

The office situated at the District Commissioner's office where offices of Hai District Council are also located have been given to the district Immigration Department.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, January 14, 2019, Mr Sabaya said the government had given the office to Mr Mbowe in order to smoothly provide services to citizens, but on the contrary the office had remained closed.

"Since my appointment as the District Commissioner on August, 2018, the office has remained locked. Therefore, I've decided to give it to the Immigration Department that is in need of an office," he said.

According to reports, he said since his re-election in 2010, Mr Mbowe has never used the office for solving people's problems.

"I'm not aware of the MP's whereabouts. According to reports, he is seen causing chaos in various places. Therefore, we will use the office to provide services to the people," he said.