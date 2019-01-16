South Africa: Undefeated in Pink, Proteas Launch 'Pink Day' 2019

Cape Town — The 2019 'Pink Day' One-Day International was officially launched today at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

This year's Pink Day is set for Sunday, January 27 and will once again be held in Johannesburg when the Proteas take on Pakistan in the 4th ODI.

This match will be the eighth edition of the popular fixture.

An expected crowd of 24 000 will be rooting for the Proteas who have yet to lose when wearing pink.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) together with sponsors, Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), have helped raise nearly R5-million for various breast cancer awareness organisations over the past six years.

Last season, R1.7 million was raised for the chosen organisation, the Breast Care Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

This year, CSA are targeting to raise R5-million from various events and activities including the Pink Day.

All funds raised this year will again go towards supporting the Breast Care Clinic.

"The Pink ODI is an important event in our CSA Calendar," says CSA Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

"Wearing pink in January for such a worthy cause has always been something we (CSA) and the Proteas take pride in and will do so for many years to come.

"We are looking forward to seeing many cricket-loving fans, players, officials and stakeholders don the pink colours in support of the many women and men who continue to fight and survive breast cancer."

We're at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium for the launch of the @Momentum_za #PinkODI. We can't wait to see everyone #PitchUpinPink on 27 January! #ProteaFire#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/IzBlwyaGYn-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2019

Former Bafana Bafana goal keeper Brian Baloyi has been named as the ambassador for this year's #PinkODI. #PitchUpInPink pic.twitter.com/0MQaTlqS0Y-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2019

