Namibia: Price of Goods and Services Drops By 0,1 Percent

The overall price of goods and services has dropped by 0,1% in December 2018 compared to December 2017, the Namibia Statistics Agency announced yesterday.

The Namibia Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in the price level in a basket of consumer goods, showed that the price level of goods and services has dropped to 5,1%, compared to 5,2% of December 2017.

On a monthly basis, the general price of goods and services' rate has decreased to -0,2% in December, compared to 0,7% in November last year.

In a statement, statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said the slowdown in the annual price level of goods and services has resulted from the sectors of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels that have dropped from 9,2% to 3,1%.

Hotels, cafés and restaurants' overall prices of good and services' rates have decreased from 5,5% to 4,3%, while health dropped from 5,2% to 4,8%.

Shimuafeni noted that the monthly rate in the overall price level of goods and services slowed down as a result of decreases in the prices of goods and services in the categories of transport with -1,8%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco with -0,6%.

The decrease in hotels, cafés and restaurants was -0,4%; and furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of houses -0,4%.

The all-items index increased to 135% in December 2018 from 128,4% recorded in December 2017.

The average annual and average monthly rate in the overall price level of goods and services for the year 2018 stood at 4,3% and 0,4%, as compared to 6,2% and 0,4% reported in 2017.

The statement showed that the main drivers of the annual rate in the overall price level of goods and services during December were transport with 10,9%, education with 9,9%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 5,9%.

Other leading contributors were recreation and culture with 5,5%, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 5,2%, and health with 4,8%.

The upward movement in the increase in the annual inflation rate in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco group of 1,3% compared to 4,6% of 2017 were due to the rise in the price levels of both sub-components of alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

The increase in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group emanated from the increases recorded mainly in the sub-components of vegetables, including potatoes and other tubers, from 1,1% to 12,8%.

However, the monthly rate in the overall price level of goods and services for this category slowed down to 0,5%, compared to 1,5% reported in November last year.

The average annual rate in the overall price level of goods and services for the period April to December 2018 stood at 4,5%, while the corresponding rate recorded during the same period of 2017 was estimated at 5,7%, the statement added.

The Economic Association of Namibia commented that the overall price level of goods and services' rate in 2019 is expected to remain within the 3% to 6% band.

"The drop in fuel prices by N$1 per litre for petrol and N$0,40 per litre for diesel slowed down inflation to 5,1% in December", they added.