South Africa: Morris Survives Injury Scare, Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

Cape Town — Chris Morris is running out of time to put his hand up for the Proteas' 2019 World Cup squad, and there was a moment of concern on Tuesday when he left the field with an injured finger during day two of the Titans' 4-Day Franchise Series clash against the Highveld Lions in Benoni.

Morris, surprisingly left out of the Proteas squad for the first two ODIS against Pakistan, was in superb form with the bat in the Titans' first innings.

Considered one of the challengers for the No 7 slot at the World Cup, Morris smashed 97 of 77 , hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes along the way.

It was the only innings of substance as the Titans were all out for 229, and it was exactly the knock Morris needed to catch the attention of the national selectors.

Morris has struggled with injuries over the last year or so with back problems and, more recently, a hamstring strain limiting his game time.

It has been the biggest stumbling block to his World Cup charge, with the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at present.

The news coming out of the Titans camp is that Morris' finger suffered a laceration to his finger while attempting to take a catch in the slips.

Originally expected to be out for around 10 days, Morris did not bowl on day two.

But, on the third morning, he took the first over of the day for the Titans and he has now been declared fit and available for the 3rd ODI against Pakistan.

While he was omitted from the squad for the first two ODIS, Morris will be hoping to make his return to the set-up when the squad for the final 3 ODIs is announced.

The 3rd ODI against Pakistan takes place on January 25 at Centurion, the 4th ODI is on January 27 at the Wanderers and the 5th at Newlands on January 30.

After those fixtures, Morris would have just the 5 ODIs against Sri Lanka in March left to prove that he is the man to be backed as South Africa's allrounder in England.

