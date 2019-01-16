Eritrea: Traffic Accidents Drop By 18 Percent Nationwide

Asmara — Documents from the Office of Police Traffic show that the number of traffic accidents in 2018 dropped by more than 18% nationwide compared to the previous year.

In 2018, 161 people died due to traffic accidents, while 1,250 people sustained injuries. Damages to property amounted to more than 45.4 million Nakfa.

There were over 100,000 traffic violations registered in 2018, while 2,136 of the accidents were caused by drivers between the ages of 30 to 59.

Noting that drunk drinking, mobile phone use, and speeding are among the main causes of traffic accidents, the Office of Police Traffic called on all drivers to abide by traffic laws and support police traffic officers in their efforts.

The report also called on schools, in collaboration with the Office of Police Traffic, to organize seminars for students on traffic laws and safety.