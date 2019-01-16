Eritrea: Meeting On Empowering Artisan Fishermen Cooperatives

Asmara — At a meeting it conducted on 14 January, the Ministry of Marine Resources declared that efforts will be exerted to reorganize existing fishing cooperatives and improve fishing production in the Southern Red Sea region.

There are 17 artisan fishermen cooperatives in the region and over 4 million Nakfa in loans and material support was provided to the cooperatives in 2018.

It was also indicated that in 2019 enhanced efforts will be made to strengthen artisan fishermen cooperatives and increase membership, establish a refrigerated store, introduce modern fishing techniques, organize workshops on fishing and business management, and offer other training programs related to fishing and fishing boats.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Mehammed Iyah, managing director of the Ministry of Marine Resources branch in the region, called for the support of the regional administration in increasing fish production and improving the socio-economic livelihoods of fishermen.

Ambassador Mehammed-Seid Mantay, Governor of Southern Red Sea region, noted the importance of the fishing sector to the nation's goals of achieving food security and expressed the administration's readiness to improve production.