16 January 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Official Opening of 2019 Judicial Year

Chief Justice Luke Malaba presided Monday over the official opening of the 2019 Judicial year in Harare and urged respect for legal processes and court decisions.

Among other things, the country's top judge said; "Court decisions are not and will not be set aside by insulting judicial officers who make the decisions and denigrating against the judicial officer.

"Court decision may only be challenged by following proper legal processes such as appeal or review, this is the bedrock of the concept of the rule of law.

"Let us all respect our constitutional agencies and institutions, it is us Zimbabweans who put them in place."

Below are some images from the event;

