South Africa: Clearing Thirsty Alien Vegetation Set to Bring Cheapest Solution to Cape Town's Water Crisis

analysis

Cape Town is considering spending R8-billion on engineered solutions to shore up its over-stretched water supply. But to include a process of clearing thirsty alien invasive plants from the water catchments surrounding the city's main dams will cost a fraction of that, and rand-for-rand will yield much more water into the system.

Cape Town and surrounds are running out of the water. Even without the threat of worsening droughts linked to climate change, demand for water in this region is expected to outstrip supply in just three years.

The City of Cape Town's water resilience plan aims to spend up to R8-billion in public funding to drill boreholes, build desalination plants, boost water reuse, and increase surface water storage to address this unfolding emergency. A recent scientific study shows, however, that an investment of as little as R370-million (in today's value) over the next 30 years to restore the priority water catchments around the city's three main dams will yield a third of the amount of water into the system that we can expect to come from installing those costly "grey infrastructure" solutions.

Alien trees, like the pines, eucalyptus, and wattles that were brought to the country for cultivation and...