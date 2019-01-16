South Africa: Education Pathways - 10 Tips for Learners Who Matriculated With a D or H Endorsement

analysis

Gaining university entry or landing a job is not the be-all and end-all for matriculants. The good news is that there are many options for youngsters who may feel left behind and fear a future of unemployment.

Learners who passed matric with a diploma (D) or higher certificate (H) endorsement may be feeling confused and lost. This is because most of the reporting about matric results is about high-achieving individuals, provinces and schools. If not that, it is about gaining entry into universities in South Africa - an option that may not be available for these young people.

So, perhaps some are thinking of joining the labour force. However, SA has a youth unemployment rate of 38.2%, according to StatsSA. When compared with the global youth unemployment rate of 13.1% (and sub-Saharan Africa's 11.1%) reported by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), things are not promising in the jobs market too.

Consequently, they may be anxious about having nothing to do, joining the 3.1 million youth who are not in employment, education or training, who make up 32.4% of the young people aged 15-24. This global rate of people not in employment, education or training is 21.8% and in sub-Saharan Africa,...