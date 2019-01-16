16 January 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: New Malawi Weather Alert Warns of More Flooding This Week

By Green Muheya

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (Met)has issued a fresh weather warning to kick in this week with the possibility of more flooding.

The director of climate change and meteorological services Jolamu Nkhokwe, the floods will result from heavy rains that are expected to continue this week.

"The country will continue to experience heavy rains due to storming of Congo airflow enhanced by heating during sunny intervals, and lifting of airflow over high ground," said Nkhokwe in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

"The downpour will likely worsen chances of flooding in flood prone areas particularly in cities and along the lakeshore areas due to siltation and poor drainage system," reads the statement in part.

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula has said the department has built evacuation centres in flood prone districts of Mangochi, Nsanje, Salima, Karonga and Chikwawa.

He said people severely affected by flooding or any other hazard "will be seeking refuge at these centres."

