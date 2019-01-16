Ghana: MP's Killer Requests for ICC Lawyer

There was drama in court yesterday when one of the two men standing trial in connection with the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah-Adu, appealed to the state to engage the services of International Criminal Court (ICC) lawyer to enable him to defend himself.

Daniel Asiedu also known as Sexy Dondon, told the Accra Central District Court presided over by Ms. Arit Nsemoh, that, getting a lawyer of international repute was crucial to his case.

However, his alleged accomplice, Vincent Bosso, a.k.a Junior Agogo, said he needed the service of any lawyer.

Asiedu has pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, while Bosso who was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery has also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice (A-G), represented by Mrs. Sefakor Batsa, a Senior State Attorney, was expected to conduct committal proceedings against Asiedu and Bosso, but the magistrate adjourned the case to February 6, 2019, because the accused did not have legal representation.

In adjourning the case, Ms. Nsemoh told Asiedu that, there were competent lawyers in Ghana who could handle his case.

On December 18, 2018, the court adjourned the case to January 15, 2019, to enable the accused to get legal assistance, but they (accused) said they still had not found lawyers.

Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in cold blood at his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra on February 8, 2016.