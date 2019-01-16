Ghana: The Bloodletting Must Stop

The country has witnessed series of killings within the last three weeks, creating fear of insecurity in the minds of people and suspicions that the murders might be contract killings.

In some of these killings no valuable items were taken from the victims, fuelling suspicion that they are premeditated.

A pastor of the Tema Community 4 Assemblies of God, David Mankrom Nabegmado was allegedly killed by his cousin, Francis Nabegmado, in the last days of December 2018, under bizarre circumstance.

Then came another gruesome murder of Accra-based staff of Ghana Water Company Limited, named James Miigal, who was killed in cold blood at Gbangu, as he travelled with others, on the Walewale-Nalerigu Road in the Northern Region early this month. An amount GH¢50,000, the victim was said to be carrying on him was intact.

And only last weekend, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority was killed in similar fashion at her residence in the Tema area.

A police sergeant with the Ghana Police Service Special Weapon and Training, Emmanuel Amede, allegedly committed suicide for unknown reasons and another woman was allegedly killed by stray bullets fired by the police.

Our sympathies go out to the bereaved families for the painful deaths and urge the police to do all they can to apprehend the murderers and to appeal to the police to be more tactful with their approach to crime combat to avoid killing innocent people.

Certainly, these victims are breadwinners of the families and their deaths are huge losses to both the family and the country.

We expect the police to handle the cases professionally in order to smoke out the criminals behind these heinous crimes in society and bring them to justice.

It is important that the police intensify their patrol activities and to bring back their visibility programmes to deter the criminals and hoodlums from committing crimes under the cover of darkness.

These bad activities of the criminals create fear, panic and scare away prospective investors who see Ghana as safe haven and preferred destination for their investment.

In fact crime has become sophisticated and the criminals would find ways to outwit the security agencies. The security agencies may have their challenges in crime combatting, but we still urge them to be proactive in their surveillance.

The public must also take crime prevention serious by volunteering information of suspicious characters in their midst to security agencies and be cautious of their personal security.

Every citizen owes it as a responsibility to protect him or herself and although death is certain, human errors can cause needless loss of lives which we have to prevent.