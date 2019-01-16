Ghana: Local Govt Minister, Deputy Visit Wawase Cattle Ranch

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama and her deputy, Mr Augustine Collins Ntim have paid a working visit to the Wawase Cattle Ranch in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The ranch is one of a number of ranches being established by the government to facilitate cattle grazing in the country and help to eradicate the frequent confrontations between local farmers and Fulani herdsmen over the destruction of farms by cattle in some parts of the country.

It is designed to cover a land size of 272 hectares with four paddocks each with a dug out well, being used as kraals for about 3,000 cattle.

It also has two boreholes as its source of water supply and a feed store stocked with rice straw, cotton seed, rice bran and urea to feed the animals.

According to Mr James Yaw Asante, the ranch manager everything ranging from feeding to the treatment of the animals is free except salaries of the herdsmen which are borne by the cattle owners.

Both the Minister and her deputy were impressed with the well-organised manner in which the ranch was being managed and the level of collaboration between the ranch management and the District Assembly in the fight against the menace of destruction of farms by the cattle of Fulani herdsmen.