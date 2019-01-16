Ghana: Police Obtain Finger Print of Assailant of Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port

Tema — Police have obtained finger prints and footprints of suspect (assailant) along with sperms from the body of Mrs Josephine Asante, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port who was murdered at her home at EMEFS Hill View, near Afienya.

They had earlier arrested Christian Adjei, 22, the house boy of the deceased on Sunday as part of the investigations into the matter.

Some documents on the investigations cited by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the key to the deceased's bedroom and the remote control to the main door were found at the entrance to the house close to the boys' quarters.

There was a fresh cut on the right eye brow and a suspected bullet hole at the back of the deceased's head but no spent shell was found at the scene and no bullet exit at the front portion of the head.

The document indicated that Agyei was arrested with GH¢340.00 and a wrist watch belonging to the deceased, which the house boy buried in the ground behind his window at the boys quarters.

The exhibits, GH¢340.00, swap of sperms and wrist watch were retained as part of the investigations.

Agyei allegedly told police that he heard an unusual noise on Saturday night and when he came out he saw the culprit escaping.

Mrs Josephine Asante was stabbed to death on Saturday night at her home in EMEFS Hill View, near Afienya.

She was believed to have been attacked by someone after she returned from a senior staff party held at the company's club house in Community 6.

The assailant after stabbing her in the room, locked it up, removed the bunch of keys and threw it on the compound.

The body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the bedroom was discovered on Sunday morning. The keys had been abandoned on the compound.

Though the deceased had her laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other items in the room the attacker did not steal any of them.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Mrs Josephine Asante left behind a child aged 12. The husband had travelled at the time of the incident.