Ghana: Security Guard Gunned Down By Unknown Assailants

Kumasi — A Security guard with Scanfarms Ghana Limited at Dukusen, near Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of Ashanti has been killed by some unidentified people believed to be herdsmen.

The 35-year-old David Ntiabak was said to be on his way to assist his fellow security guards, when he bumped into the herdsmen and was later found in a pool of blood.

According to the Agogo District Police Command, managers of the farm reported that the security guards at the farms tried driving away some cattle that were grazing on a sorghum farm at about 4p.m. on Saturday, but were not successful and had to call for reinforcement to help them drive away the cattle.

The District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) James Ameka, who confirmed the incident said the police had invited the other security guards to assist in investigation.

He said two of the securitymen spotted some Fulani herdsmen and their cattle entered the sorghum farm, but because the herd was huge, they decided to call for reinforcement to drive them away; however, within a few minutes they heard a gunshot.

According to the Commander, the securitymen claimed they did not know what had happened, but when they realised no one was coming to assist them, they decided to go back to the bay, and on their way, they saw their colleague in a pool of blood with the motorbike he was using to assist them, lying beside him.

He was rushed to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

No arrest has been made but the police have launched an intensive manhunt for the suspects.