Ghana: More Sub Chiefs, Mourners Arrive for Yaa-Naa Andani's Funeral

Tamale — The final funeral rites of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II, is ongoing and continue to attract hundreds of people from various walks of life to "Sankarayili", the traditional name of Yendi, to participate in the funeral.

The Gbewaa palace has been thrown into frenzy as chiefs in their traditional regalia engage in drumming and dancing to the tune of various traditional songs.

Hundreds of Kokombas from the Saboba area also stormed the Gbewaa palace in five buses to pay homeage to the regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani.

They besieged the Gbewaa palace in a grand style in the afternoon, with women carrying drums while dancing into the palace.

The Kpantin-Lana, Ziblim Fuseini from Gusheigu district also made his way to Yendi for the funeral of the late overlord.

Kpantiin-Lana with his entourage in four buses, landed in Yendi and fired musketry at the Gbewaa palace to signify their arrival for the funeral.

Mr Basharu Daballi, spokesperson of the Andani Youth in an interview with the Ghanaian Times stated that the Ton-Lana, Abukari Andani also arrived in Yendi to participate in the funeral of the late chief.

He mentioned that the chief earlier in the day fired a number of salves to salute the late chief and announce his presence at the funeral.

A large crowd also besieged the Gbewaa palace occupying every space and made it difficult for traditional people to freely perform their roles.

On Tuesday, Kumbun-Naa, Abu Iddrisu, warrior of Dagbon kingdom made his way to Yendi with his bees and "Lori", a traditional weapon.

The performance of the funeral of Yaa-Naa Andani is part of the eminent chiefs' roadmap to the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.

The road map was signed by representatives of both the Abudu and the Andani gates and was presented to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The Abudu gate per the road map performed the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Mahammudu Abdulai on December 14 to 28, 2018.