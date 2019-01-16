Angola: Minister Wants Legislation Against Environmental Crimes

Photo: Angop

Environment Minister Paula Francisco.

Luanda — Environment Minister Paula Francisco Tuesday in Luanda defended the need to approve a legislative package to combat environmental crimes in the country.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking at the opening of the symposium on "An Introduction to Crime against Wildlife," said that it is not only about giving fine to offenders, but be brought to justice to discourage actions that jeopardize environmental balance.

Paula Francisco said that Law 5/98 does not respond in some respects to the protection of the environment, calling into question all actions taken to avoid practices that threaten the environment.

The government official also explained that there will be elaborated a manual of procedures, where it will be possible to have the correct way to judge and to improve the set of fines applied to the violators who commit environmental crimes.

According to the charge d'affaires of the British embassy to Angola, Prinlese Laetf, the illegal wildlife trade, especially ivory, is a global issue and involves criminal networks and is associated with guns, drugs and human trafficking, fueling corruption, thereby undermining economic growth and sustainable development.