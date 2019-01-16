Angola: Governor Wants Entrepreneurs Committed to Sports

Saurimo — The governor of the province of Lunda Sul, Daniel Neto, on Tuesday called on local businessmen to get involved in programs of sports massification, so that the region will be, in the future, a barn of sport, especially in the modalities of handball, athletics and football.

The official who spoke at the closing ceremony of the 9th national school games, which took place in Saurimo from 5 to 15 of the current month under the motto "School sport a commitment to the present and the future of the child", said that Lunda Sul has proved that it has potential in these modalities, fruit of the results that it has achieved in the national championships and now in this event.

He said that the massification of these modalities should begin in schools, through the inter-school championships, involving all four municipalities (Cacolo, Dala, Muconda and Saurimo), in a joint promotion between the provincial offices of Education, Youth and Sport and municipal administrations.

He considered it essential to take advantage of the multi-sports courts in the schools for this purpose, and for this, it is necessary that qualified physical education teachers be trained.

He called on parents and caregivers to encourage their children to practice sport, as it is a tool that promotes unity, the child's psychomotor development, a creative and competitive spirit, and other values.

He thanked the local companies that contributed directly to the success of the 9th national school games, predicting that such availability would be extended to the Saurimo FC team, which represents the province in the largest national football competition, Girabola2018 / 19.