Cameroon: Tourism And Leisure - Govt to Market Cameroon As Destination

Documentaries on the country's rich tourist attractions will be produced and broadcast over renowned international TV channels as a way of selling Cameroon as a tourist destination, Bello Bouba Maigari, Minister of State, Minister of Tourism and Leisure has said. The member of government noted that the action will be considered as a priority in the ministry's 2019 plan of action. He was talking in Yaounde, Monday January 14, 2019, while receiving New Year wishes from staff of the central and external services of his ministry.

According to the Minister, insecurity, especially with the long-drawn out socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions, greatly hampered the tourism sector in 2018. "Insecurity continued to prevail in the country. So, we have to reassure incoming tourists that our country remains by and large safe for them. We shall maintain the status of our destination," Bello Bouba averred. He thanked all stakeholders for their efforts to keep Cameroon as a tourist destination despite the economic difficulties experienced in the last few years.

Minister Bello Bouba vouched that they will push through efforts to get the tourism and leisure sector ready to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021. "We shall continue building and rehabilitating the infrastructures that we have been busy with for the AFCON 2019. But we will continue with the same pace for 2021," he insisted.

The year 2019 would likely be promising for stakeholders as the minister announced that they are going to simplify procedures for opening and operating tourism and leisure outfits. This announcement was greeted with joy and optimism, especially by businessmen who had turned up at the Yaounde Conference Center to wish the minister and his family well.

Angeline Florence Ngomo, Secretary General of the Ministry of the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure, pledged the entire staff of the ministry was going to work closely with the minister in order to achieve the target of the ministry. She led the traditional handshake ritual with Minister Bello Bouba. Other staffs followed according to their departments and services. Special guests also attended the ceremony that was graced by artists.