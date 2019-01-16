Cameroon: Plastic Waste Recycling Project Launched

The project aims to recycle 10.000 tons of plastic waste each year.

A project to recycle plastic waste was launched on Tuesday January 15 in Douala by a non-governmental association known as Eco collect in collaboration with an Italian partner known as Echo Polistirolo. Speaking during the at the project site in Bonaberi, the director of ECO Collect, Rodrique Ngonde, said the innovative project is aimed at recycling some 10.000 tons of plastic waste each year. He said they aim to set up some 200 collection points and create some 100 direct jobs and 10.000 indirect jobs as well as sensitise the public on the need to select plastic waste from other household refuse.

The launching ceremony which was attended by the Regional Delegate for Environment also comprised a video projection on the method of work of the NGO, as well as a demonstration on crushing plastic bottles into granules destined for processing into new products like plastic bottles, tiles and tapping cups for rubber. The guest of honour were two French experts on the processing of plastic waste who promised cooperation with Eco Collect to make the project attain an industrial scale. "We are here to contribute in reflection on the economic aspect of the project since we have the technical baggage. That is, the economic model suitable for the project," said Szymanski Pierre, an expert from France.

According to the Regional Delegate for Environment, Side Barre, the project is a welcomed solution to the problem of plastic pollution in Cameroon. He disclosed that some 60.000 tons of plastic waste are produced in Cameroon each year. Meanwhile Eco Collect has been involved in the collection of plastic waste in Douala working with some 5000 homes. They plastic is washed, selected and dispatched to companies which process it into new products. They have also been involved in sensitizing the public on the need to select plastic waste from the rest of household refuse. The launching of the newly acquired crushers is a stepping stone towards the setting