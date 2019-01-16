Namibia: In-Form Arrows Out to Set Record Straight ... Fireworks Await Coastal Derby

Windhoek — When bitter rivals Eleven Arrows and Blue Waters clash, the whole of Kuisebmond comes to a virtual standstill.

There's little love lost between the two giants from the freezing Atlantic Ocean, and tonight's eagerly awaited MTC Premiership derby is no exception. Arrows host the Birds at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis Bay tonight at 20h00 in a rare midweek match between the old foes.

The rivalry between the pair dates back to the days when a significant section of Blue Waters' most valuable leading squad members led by Tommy Uushona, Heinrich Horongo Haufiku, Gabes 'Flying Fish' Mupupa and other few abandoned the Birds' nest to form Eleven Arrows in 1961 after featuring for the star-studded Western Invitational Eleven in exhibition matches against the Central counterparts.

Arrows' interim coach Dankie Hipundjua, who masterminded the seasiders' comprehensive 4-2 victory away to Orlando Pirates last weekend, on his full debut as head coach, is oozing confidence ahead of the mouth-watering coastal derby.

"Look, we only had a day and a half to prepare but we are in a good moment and will gun for nothing less than the three points at stake. Of course, we are not underestimating our opponents based on their lowly placing on the log because form goes out of the window when it comes to derbies.

"It's a massive match for both teams with pride and bragging rights at stake, so both sets of players don't need any motivation because they know exactly what's at stake.

"We are fully aware that derbies are capable of producing mixed results, so it's not going to be another walk in the park," stressed Hipundjua in an interview with New Era Sport yesterday.

He further stated that he has a fully fit fired-up squad at his disposal with no injuries or any suspensions whatsoever. Arrows welcome back utility fullback Teko Simon.

The latter missed last weekend's win against Pirates through suspension while free-scoring striker Leroy Muyorove is available for selection.

The deadly 'Zimbo' was a notable absentee in Arrows' last league encounter, as he has not yet arrived from his native Zimbabwe where he spent the festive season.

Enterprising central midfielder Innocent Emvula (son of club legend Gheny) also returns to action after missing last weekend's league match through work commitments. His opposite number Sheya Andima is unfazed by their opponents' current rich vein of form.

"We know exactly what's at stake and want to prove the doubting Thomasses wrong because we owe it to our loyal supporters. The boys are positive, determined and committed to reward them with a win."

The caretaker mentor believes he has a squad good enough to turn the tables following a slow start to their league campaign.

"I'm not too worried, we are a work in progress because to be honest we have been playing attractive football and have just been unfortunate to drop points in matches where victory was there for the taking - but we are certainly on the right track."

Civics' woes continues

Elsewhere, embattled Khomasdal outfit Civics lifted themselves off the foot of the MTC Premiership log standings following another unimpressive display that yielded a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Unam in a poorly attended league clash under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma stadium, in Windhoek, on Monday.

The result left fallen Katutura giants Orlando Pirates flirting dangerously with the dreaded relegation axe hovering over them, as the Ghosts currently find themselves stuck in unfamiliar territory, occupying bottom spot on four points from a possible 21.