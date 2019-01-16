Namibia: SBS Roadshow Enables Registration At 15 Locations Countrywide

Windhoek — Southern Business School (SBS) Namibia is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier. The institution says it realises there may be logistical constraints to students registering in person, especially if registration only takes place in Windhoek.

Therefore, prospective students around Namibia, not just in the capital, can now register for their tertiary education course of their choice in locations around the country. The roadshow and the SBS Namibia offices in Ongwediva and in Windhoek together are expected to cover most of the country with a total of 15 locations in all.

Registration runs until March 16, 2019 and before that date the roadshow commences on January19 in Omuthiya. Each of the northern towns where the roadshow makes a stop will provide students the opportunity to register from 09h00 until 17h00. During these roadshows the Ongwediva and Windhoek offices will be opened every Saturday for registration, queries and information.

According to Albin Jacobs, Director of SBS Namibia, the institution realises that a lot of the (potential) students are professionals with full-time jobs and breaking away to register during the week is not always easy due to other commitments.

"Our trained staff will come to you through these roadshows. The staff will assist students in helping to find out more about SBS, its courses and qualifications. You can meet the team, or register and pick up your study material or make payments - it can all be arranged. Any general enquiries will also be handled on these days," said Jacobs.

"The Southern Business School Namibia roadshow provides the perfect solution for students to register with us," Jacobs added.