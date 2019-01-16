Namibia: GIZ Equips NFA Girls Centre

Windhoek — The Namibia Football Association NFA) Girls Centre last week got a shot in the arm with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) presenting the establishment with lodging equipment valued at over N$70 000.

The NFA Girls Centre, which opened its doors in 2016, received 18 single beds and bedding materials totaling N$75 000, thanks to the long-term benefactors of women football in Namibia, the GIZ.

The intervention will enhance the centre's capacity to provide a safe and secure space for the football-playing girls. Manager of the centre, Jacky Gertze, says this latest support will increase the possibility of generating income for their sustainability by renting out some bedrooms to other sporting

teams.

"GIZ continues to be a key partner of women football development and we forever remain alert to maintaining this partnership. This particular gesture is helping us to furnish the second floor of the Girls Centre and that the girl child and player remains protected and taken care of," adds Gertze.

The Girls Centre is part of a German development cooperation project in close cooperation with the Namibian Football Association (NFA), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, German Football Association (Deutche Fußball-Bund e.V. (DFB)), the Football and Athletics Association of Westphalia (Fußball - und Leichtathletik-Verband Westfalen (FLVW)) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in conjunction with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). - NFA org.