Namibia: Katima Retesting Water for Bacteria

Namwater has revealed that a second test is being carried out on Katima Mulilo's water after stating that the right procedures were not followed the first time around when the water at the town tested positive for bacteria.

Last week, New Era reported that the opening of a dialysis centre at Katima Mulilo to provide treatment to patients with kidney failure has been put on hold after bacteria was allegedly detected in the water by a contracted consultant.

The article stated that nephrologist Glendah Kalunga, who is contemplating to open the dialysis centre at the town, initiated the test on the water supply.

However, NamWater's head of public relations, marketing and corporate communications Johanes Shigwedha revealed to The Namibian yesterday that they doubt that the correct procedures were carried out when the first test was done.

"NamWater immediately activated its water quality plan process to verify the claims. The company suggested that a second test be carried out by both the consultant and NamWater at the Katima Mulilo Town Council premises, and at the usual NamWater sampling point so that the results from the two institutions' laboratories are compared for confirmation. The results from the second test will be available within a period of 10 days from the day the process was set in motion," he noted.

Shigwedha said the sampling practice is a very sensitive process, and there are some factors that can compromise the results if samples are not handled properly in accordance with the set procedures.

He cited cases where samples are exposed to warm conditions, samples not delivered to the laboratory within 24 hours of collection and samples not refrigerated before delivery to the laboratory that could result in incorrect results. Additionally, a sampling point and sampling bottle not sterilised and prepared for dechlorination for micro-biological testing could also negatively impact the outcome of the test.

"If the factors above and more are not met, then the samples should effectively be discarded," he added.

According to Shigwedha, NamWater strictly adheres to the government requirements for water quality standards, and no deviation from the set standards is allowed at any time.

"Therefore, NamWater suspects that the sampling process was not handled according to the set procedures, and hence the results and the subsequent suggestion for a retest. NamWater will communicate the result of the second test to the public once it becomes available," he said.

The spokesperson of the Katima Mulilo Town Council, Pasval Elijah, told The Namibian yesterday that they have forwarded the issue to NamWater as they are the bulk water supplier of the town.

"Council does not have a treatment plant, but rather buy and receive purified water directly from NamWater. Reports of results shall be communicated to the public in due course," she noted.