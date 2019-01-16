Namibia: Poverty Survivor Urges Youth to Keep Fighting

SOMETIMES it is the sorrows of the past and the struggles that one goes through which gives a person the continuous strength and desire to achieve and make it in life.

The year 2010 was tragic for Matheus Mutenda (28). In that year, he not only lost his father, breadwinner and provider of the family, but also failed Grade 10.

Mutenda was left with no protector. Discouraged and stressed, he knew he could not give up. There was a need for him, as the eldest child in the family, to do something to help out his ageing mother and three siblings, he explained.

In 2013, Mutenda moved from his hometown, Rundu, to Tsumeb to join a Bible study group to become a pastor, but that did not work out. However, the church provided shelter for him during his duration there.

A year and a few months later, the Bible study group disbanded, and Mutenda was left to fend for himself, and continued his struggle for survival until he met a good Samaritan who introduced him to TOV HIV-AIDS Orphans & Vulnerable Children Organisation, operating as the TOV Multi-purpose Centre at Tsumeb the same year.

TOV supports and takes care of orphans and vulnerable children by keeping them off the streets and sending them to school.

Currently, the centre helps about 65 children from Kuvukiland and Soweto informal settlements, providing them with two meals a day. It was at the centre that Mutenda discovered himself.

With no educational qualifications, he started doing voluntary work by helping out the children with their homework, and cooking for them.

Twelve girls out of the 65 children are accommodated at the centre's private hostel. Mutenda takes care of the children with a volunteer from northern Namibia, Helena Uusika. While volunteering, he applied at the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt).

Mutenda completed his diesel mechanic level three qualification at the institution in 2017, and is currently doing his job attachment with the Tsumeb municipality while waiting to graduate in 2020.

"They [TOV] helped me very much. They paid for my studies, gave me a place to live, and provided me with food all of those years. I am very grateful. They pushed me, and if it wasn't for them, I don't know where I would be now, maybe in the streets," he added gratefully.

Mutenda, who still lives and volunteers at the centre, said giving up takes away great opportunities.

"Once you get an opportunity, do not miss it.

Use it because you never know what it might bring you. I would not be where I am today if I had turned down volunteering," he advised.

The technical adviser at the centre, Edward Amadhila, who established TOV in 2001, said their main aim is to give children from impoverished areas a chance to access the best education.

"We do not want to see children becoming domestic workers, labourers or unemployed parents who have given up on life and resort to live in the poorest areas in townships in kambashus or ghettos.

We want every Namibian child to have access to + proper education, and that's what we try to provide to them here," he added.

Amadhila believes that exposing children to the real world and its activities is the best motivation.

He said moving a child from an environment where there is no electricity, water or proper food to provide for them really helps.

"We just want them to be exposed to all of these things [basic needs]. We bring in the politicians and successful people to talk to, engage and motivate them. We take them on tours, and we want to inspire them so that they work hard and become something in the future," he noted.

TOV is also working on a project to send the 10 best-performing children from the centre to private schools between 2019 and 2020, and to have 24 girls accommodated in the hostel.

Emilia Vatilifa (Grade 5) and Venecia Gaeses (Grade 9), the best-performing pupils from the centre, will benefit from that project.

The two pupils recently received a donation of N$42 000 from friends of the centre, Mary Forsythe and her family, to pay for their education at a private school at Tsumeb.

Amadhila explained that although funding remains an obstacle, they will stop at nothing to achieve their goal. The centre currently depends on donors and farming activities to run the facility.

"We have a farm that provides us with food, and when we have to pay for their school fees and there is no money, we slaughter cattle and sell that to get money. We also do other activities for fundraising.

"If anyone from the community can give us seeds to plant vegetables, we will be grateful. We will grow crops to feed the children, or to sell and get money for their funding. We want this centre to be here forever," he noted.