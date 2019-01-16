Namibia: Multichoice Talent Factory Kicks Off 2019 With Inaugural Masterclasses

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) programme will roll out a series of masterclasses which will present the industry with Best in Class workshops to increase their upskilling outreach to established film and TV industry professionals.

The masterclasses are aimed at developing technical skills of established creatives in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions and will be rolled out from this month in various countries.

The upcoming workshops, which will be open to invited members of the film and TV industry from around the continent who aspire to take their craft to the next level, will take place over the course of two days.

These will be led by well-respected subject matter experts including South African director and producer Bobby Heaney; reputable sound consultant from Dolby India, Vikram Joglekar; pan-African storytelling and creative consultant Allison Triegaardt; award-winning Kenyan film producer Appie Matere and Jonathan Kovel, the cinematographer behind the award-winning South African film 'Ayanda'.

Additionally, a special MTF Masterclass on Nollywood will be workshopped by Femi Odugbemi, Nigerian film and TV industry expert and academy director for MTF Academy West Africa.

"We are excited about the launch of this next touchpoint of MTF as it reaffirms our commitment to supporting the industry and promoting sustainability by creating shared value across the business through quality programming for our customers and enriching lives," says Roger Gertze, managing director of Multichoice Namibia.

The first scheduled masterclasses will be rolled out between 17 January and 20 February in the following countries: Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique and Ethiopia with more masterclasses dates to be added for other countries at a later stage.

"The success of these masterclasses will, over time, deliver a more professionalised, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly-skilled professional who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content," adds Gertze.

A storytelling masterclass with Triegaardt takes place on 7 and 8 February in Namibia.

Triegaardt is an expert creative director with a wealth TV and film experience in multiple African markets. As founder and creative director of Johannesburg-based content development and production consultancy The Televisionaries, Triegaardt has been involved in some of Africa's most celebrated TV shows as a story consultant since 2009.

This includes Mzansi Magic's critically-acclaimed TV drama 'Isibaya', as well as Nigerian TV soap opera 'Tinsel', where Triegaardt was instrumental in the story design and development since the 2008 inception of the Africa Magic smash-hit. She was also involved in the design and development of the Nigerian telenovela 'Hotel Majestic'.

Triegaardt has also held various key roles beyond the film and TV camera, including commissioning editor for M-Net South Africa, and thereafter general manager for M-Net Nigeria. In that time, she added 'Idols West Africa', 'Big Brother Nigeria', and TV series productions 'Edge of Paradise' and 'Doctors' Quarters' to her broadcasting credits.

She produced the Namibian talk show 'Movers & Shakers' and game show 'Streetlive', as well as the South African leg in season seven of the international reality show 'The Amazing Race'.

She has also worked as a post-production supervisor on the South African daily TV drama 'Isidingo'.

Are you an industry creative professional looking to upskill your craft? Email corporate affairs manager Levana Cloete via levana.cloete@na.multichoice.com a short bio and contact details. Qualifying candidates will be contacted. - Multichoice Namibia