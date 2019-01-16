Namibia Wants Embassy in the Arab Emirates

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob discussed plans to establish a Namibian embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the presidency said yesterday.

The Presidency issued a statement yesterday about the outcome of Geingob's trip to the United Arab Emirates since Saturday for an awards ceremony and innovation event.

The idea of setting up an embassy in the United Arab Emirates is one of the proposals discussed during a meeting between Geingob and Abu Dhabi's crown prince sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Presidency said the two leaders also explored the possibility of supplying refined oil to Namibia.

According to the statement, Zayed al-Nahyan expressed interest in exploring for oil and gas in Namibia.

The Presidency said Namibia and the UAE already have successful cooperation links in the Al-Dahra Namibia project, a commercial plantation established at the Naute Dam in the //Karas region in 2009.

"Against this background, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi has developed the confidence and interest to further explore areas for economic cooperation. President Geingob has invited sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Namibia," the Presidency said.

Namibia's business delegation attended a business event, and held meetings with UAE business persons and prospective investors in the sectors of energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, technology and finance.

The statement said Geingob will leave the UAE on today for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a Southern African Development Community meeting to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Geingob attended the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, despite his initial denial that he will not attend it.

News about the proposed oil deal between Namibia and the UAE comes two years after The Namibian reported that a business deal amounting to N$11 billion to allow the Namibian government to buy crude oil from Angola and refine it through a Russian company for the benefit of Namibian consumers, has been stalled by a scramble among politically connected Namibian businessmen for a slice of the action.