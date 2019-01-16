Nigeria: Senate Resumes, Adjourns Plenary Over Rep's Death

The Senate resumed on Wednesday, and held its plenary for a briefly period.

After about 25 minutes plenary, the lawmakers adjourned their sitting to Thursday.

The adjournment followed a motion by Francis Alimikhena who prayed his colleagues postpone plenary in honour of a House of Reps member, Abayomi Adeola, who died on December 30, 2018.

Mr Abayomi, who represented Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of Lagos State, reportedly died at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos after a brief illness.

The death halted the two-term lawmaker's plan to seek re-election after clinching the APC ticket to contest in the next general elections.

Mr Alimikhena also prayed his colleagues to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary at about 11:12 a.m. after a voice vote.

Before today's resumption, the Senate had been on break since December 20, 2018.