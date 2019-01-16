Nigeria: IOM Shocked By Attack On Rann, North-East Nigeria That Claimed Four

The International Organization for Migration, IOM has expressed great dismay over Monday's attack on Rann town, Borno State, in northeast Nigeria.

The attack claimed the lives of four internally displaced persons (IDPs) and badly damaged an IOM Humanitarian Hub.

The attack, which began at around 16:00, is the third in Rann by non-state armed groups since March 2018 and serves as a reminder of the dire security situation faced by millions of people in northeast Nigeria.

"We are devastated to learn of this attack and the senseless loss of life," said IOM Regional Director Richard Danziger.

Rann hosts 76,389 IDPs, who fled a continuing conflict which has displaced over two million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States in the past decade.

IOM said all of its staff have been reported safe however, the attackers overran and severely damaged the Organisation's Humanitarian Hub, which was under construction.

Hubs are instrumental in enabling the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance to IDPs in the northeast of the country.

"We stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance and assess the situation as we obtain further details of the attack including the impact on the IDP and host communities, humanitarian personnel and facilities, and the level of risk," said IOM Nigeria Emergency Coordinator Dave Bercasio.