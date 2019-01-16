Nigeria: Armed Forces Remembrance Day - Doctors Call for Improved Welfare for Nigerian Soldiers

Photo: Twitter

Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has charged the federal government to intensify efforts in making provisional support for the country's armed forces, in terms of human and material resources needed for securing the country.

The NMA president, Francis Faduyile, who made the call in a statement on Tuesday to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said the organisation "recognises and salutes the selflessness of the fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces for paying the supreme price for our Nation.

"It is our belief that your sacrifices will not be in vain. May your beautiful souls continue to rest in peace. That with peace, the workload on security operatives will be reduced."

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) is marked annually on January 15, as a day set aside to celebrate the fallen heroes, who died in the line of duty while fighting to ensure the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

This year's celebration is coming in the wake of a seemingly unending war against insurgency in the North-east, herdsmen killings in the Middle-belt, militancy in the South-south and other pockets of violence which have been rocking the nation simultaneously.

Many have accused the government of not making adequate provisions for the welfare of soldiers at the forefront in these battles.

"The efforts of our armed forces in providing security (internal and external) in recent years is highly commendable," the NMA president said, in the statement signed by Obitade Obimakinde, Publicity Secretary of the body of doctors.

"The counter-terrorism activities of our soldiers in containing insurgencies in some parts of the country is appreciated. We admonish the government not to relent in its support to the Armed Forces in terms of human and material resources needed for security of Nigerians.

"As we remember our fallen heroes today, we urge Nigerians to show appreciation to the men of the Armed Forces and pray for peace in our land as we approach the general elections."

The president, Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, senate president, Bukola Saraki, speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, among others, on Tuesday, participated in the laying of wreaths in honour of soldiers who died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments.

The wreaths-laying ceremony was held at the National Arcade in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja and other states across the nation.