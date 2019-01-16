Nigeria: Buhari Not Aware of Allegations Against CJN, Onnoghen Until Saturday - Osinbajo

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has absolved his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari of pre-arranging the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for non declaration of assets.

He said Buhari never had any fact of financial misdemeanor involving the CJN until Saturday evening.

According to the Vice President it is highly regretable that his senior colleague the CJN has to go through this process but that Buhari had issued specific instructions that anti-graft institutions be allowed to do their job without any interference.

Osinbajo gave this account on Wednesday, at a one day conference organised by Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) with the theme: Free Press and Objective Reporting in the 2019 Election Year.

"I must tell you in clear terms that President Muhammadu Buhari, his whole approach is that institutions should just do their work, I can tell you for a fact that he did not even know about this until Saturday evening.

"He did not even know that there was going to be any kind of trial until Saturday evening, he has said categorically don't interfere with whatever institutions are doing, sometimes it has consequences such as we have today, such that people say how can such an important person be subjected to trial without the Federal Government but I can tell you without any equivocation that he is not aware"

Justice Onnoghen is facing trail over non declaration of assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau.