Namibia: Telecom Namibia's Switching Trunk for Voice-Based Services Partially Fail in Windhoek

Telecom Namibia's Switching Trunk for Voice-based services partially failed this week, leading to a number of complaints from customers across the country who were unable to use their fixed-line services to make a call to Windhoek.

Similarly, Windhoek-based fixed-line customers were also unable to call mobile numbers or receive calls from South Africa and other international destinations.

In a statement, Telecom Namibia spokesperson Oiva Angula said that the company's engineers are currently working to restore the Windhoek switching network as a priority.

"Some of the services have been successfully restored. All other exchanges throughout the country are not affected, except when they are dialing some Windhoek numbers. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you are still experiencing problems please contact our Customer Contact Centre at 1100 toll-free," Angula said.