Namibia: Gesami-Steytler Becomes Nam's First Paediatric Oncologist

DOCTOR Lilian Gesami-Steytler has become Namibia's first paediatric oncologist at the Namibia Oncology Centre in Windhoek.

According to an announcement from the oncology centre, Gesami-Steytler completed her sub-specialist certificate in medical oncology from the College of Paediatricians of South Africa and the University of Stellenbosch's department of paediatrics and child health, paediatric haematology/oncology in 2018.

Gesami-Steytler's Facebook account shows that she started her job at the oncology centre on 11 January 2019.

Prior to that, she worked as a paediatrician at the health ministry, a private practice at Rhino Park, and also at the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek.

The doctor, who furthermore worked as a part-time lecturer for the University of Namibia's School of Medicine, also chaired the infection control team at the Rhino Park Private Hospital.

"Dr Gesami-Steytler completed her MBChB through the University of Nairobi in 2005, and later went on to specialise in paediatrics at the University of the Witwatersrand, qualifying in 2013.

"Dr Gesami-Steytler has had intensive training in haemophilia, bleeding and thrombotic disorders, as well as infectious diseases in children, and is currently studying towards an MSc in Infectious Diseases through the long-distance academy of the University of London's London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine," the website stated.