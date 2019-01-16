Mozambique: Nyusi Reaffirms Commitment to Serve the People

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of his taking office, reaffirmed his pledge to serve the people with humility, dedication and objectivity.

Following his victory in the October 2014 presidential election, Nyusi was sworn into office on 15 January 2015. At the time he made a declaration on which his governance will be judged: he announced "The people are my boss".

In a message released on Tuesday to mark the anniversary, Nyusi said he remains faithful to his five year programme of government, particularly in the priority areas such as promoting food and nutritional security, promoting greater access to electricity, increasing the incomes of Mozambican households, and ensuring human development through greater access to education, health, water and sanitation.

"We are aware of the enormous challenges we face in carrying out this programme", said the President, "but we always rely on the support and hard work of all our fellow countrymen, including the national private sector. We are very grateful to them for their commitment to our common project, which is one of peace, and increased production and productivity, particularly in agriculture".

Nyusi reiterated his government's determination to promote unity, while respecting the differences between Mozambicans, to reaffirm the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the country, and to strengthen democracy through dialogue with all the live forces of society.

He added that he will continue to dedicate his energies to the fight against corruption "because we are aware of its damaging effects on our agenda for sustainable and inclusive development".

Nyusi was sure he could rely on the support of all citizens in the relentless fight against crime and to eliminate the attacks perpetrated by terrorists in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

He pledged that the government stands firm in promoting the sustainable exploitation of natural resources, always seeking to establish the conditions for all Mozambicans to benefit from their use, while recognising that this is a gradual process.

Nyusi concluded his message by reaffirming his willingness to work for the construction of a strong and prosperous Mozambican nation.