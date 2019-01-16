Nigeria: 2Baba Asks Kaduna Youth to Shun Violence

Kaduna — A popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, known also as 2Baba, has called on youth to shun violence in the forthcoming general elections. Idibia, who spoke during the Vote Not Fight concert in Kaduna, called on the youth not to make themselves available for violence. He equally admonished them not to sell their votes to desperate politicians.

He said politicians who sponsored violence never told the youths that Section 131 of the Electoral Act prescribed that merely threatening someone over elections could attract a fine of N1,000,000 or three years jail term upon conviction.

“They will never tell you that Section 124 provides that selling your vote will earn you a N500,000 fine or 12 months in jail or both, upon conviction,” he said. Idibia also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and conduct free, fair and credible elections. He equally urged all security officials participating in the 2019 general elections to be above board and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties.

“I must say here that we know youth involvement in electoral violence and other crimes is often sponsored by the political elite. We therefore call on all political parties and their candidates to run peaceful campaigns devoid of hate speech, electoral violence, vote buying or fake news and disinformation,” he said.