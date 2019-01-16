Namibia: Oranjemund Faces School Placement Crisis

Over 150 pupils have missed out on places for pre-primary to Grade 11 at the only public school at the recently proclaimed town of Oranjemund.

Oranjemund constituency councillor Lazarus Nangolo yesterday told The Namibian that a total of 211 pupils could not secure placement at the Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School due to the lack of classrooms.

He said the school had received more than 300 applications for admission during the period 30 June to 30 September last year.

Of these applications, 159 pupils could not be accommodated at the school because of classroom shortages, the politician said.

Nangolo said 62 pupils, who had only applied for admission during the 2019 academic year, have also missed out on places at the school.

He blamed the school's placement crisis on delays in the construction of a new school building for the Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School, which is currently operating from a building which Namdeb had donated to the government.

The construction of a new building for the school was scheduled to start last year, but had been put on hold because of allegations of corrupt tender awards, Nangolo revealed.

Disappointed parents who failed to secure places at the school for their children met yesterday, and blamed the government for not having fulfilled its promise to construct the new school building.

"The Swapo Party and government have become liars in the eyes of the disappointed parents because of the delay in the construction of the school building," Nangolo stated, adding that he could not even face the parents who were flooding his office with requests for placements.

He thus called on the government to fast-track the construction of the new school building at the former mining town, expressing the view that no child should be denied access to school because of classroom shortages.

Nangolo said his office plans to approach Namdeb management with a request to provide more buildings, which could be converted into classrooms, to ensure that pupils would not face a future without education.

He further appealed to the government and Namdeb management to speed up and conclude ongoing talks regarding the donation of the local private school building to the government.

These talks were triggered after it emerged that Namdeb intends to outsource the private school, he added.

"Instead of outsourcing the private school, Namdeb should donate it to the government," Nangolo appealed.

//Karas education director /Awebahe //Hoëseb yesterday confirmed the challenges of the placement of pupils at the school.

However, he disagreed with the number of pupils who could not be accommodated at the school due to classroom shortages.

"All I know is that there were 159 school-age children spread across the grades from pre-primary to Grade 9 whose parents pitched up at the Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School with the wish to have their children admitted for the 2019 academic year," he stated.

The director said he was currently at Oranjemund to have discussions with stakeholders in education to find buildings that could be converted in order to mitigate the challenges of a lack of space.

"I am by nature a believer in doing something constructive instead of playing the blame game," he said without going into detail.

