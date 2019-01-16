South Africa: Sexual Harassment - Equal Education Leader Found Not Guilty

The panel investigating charges of sexual harassment against former Equal Education (EE) general secretary Tshepo Motsepe has found him not guilty, EE has announced.

In April last year members of EE's Senior Management Team submitted a written complaint to the organisation's National Council following allegations of sexual harassment from two junior staff members. The council set up a panel, consisting of Mercia Andrews, Madoda Cuphe, and Clare Ballard to investigate the allegations against Motsepe.

Motsepe resigned from his position on 25 April 2018 following the complaints but made it clear that stepping down was not an admission of guilt.

In a press release issued last month, the Council said the panel had found Motsepe's behaviour inappropriate but "not within the definition of sexual harassment".

The Council said it had decided not to publish the full report of the panel "in the interests of privacy and confidentiality of those affected by the enquiry".

The organisation was "committed to reviewing the current structures and policies of EE", and to holding all leaders accountable for their conduct, the Council said.