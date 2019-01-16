Tanzania: Word of Advice for Youth At Slain TPA Staff Funeral

Dar es Salaam — A clergyman has called upon Tanzanian youth to work hard and refrain from the allure of making easy money.

Preaching when mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the body of former employee of the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA), Ms Tunsume Sakajinga, 59, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Moravian Church pastor responsible for Uhuru-Karikaoo Congregation, Mr Wilbert Mwasumbi, said the young people should work hard and generate money through legal means.

"Even our government insists on working hard. Nowadays, some folks act like animals and engage in illegal activities, but it is high time we instilled the spirit of working hard into the youth," he insisted

On Saturday, Ms Sakajinga's body was found covered with a mat after being stabbed in the throat with a pair of scissors. The body was inside her semi-finished house at Mgeni Nani Street, Kijichi Ward, Temeke in Dar es Salaam and police is already holding the deceased's male house help.

The Temeke Regional Police Commander, Mr Emmanuel Lukula, told The Citizen yesterday that investigations into the matter were still going on.

A family member, Mr Kissa Mwankusye, who is a brother of Ms Sakajinga said yesterday that her sister is survived by a daughter who lives in Finland, adding that there were two boys who were staying with her.

According to him, her sister's body will be laid to rest today or tomorrow at Tukuyu Kisanga village in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region.

Speaking to The Citizen Theofrida Musa said the late Sakajinga was a good person during her life time.

"We are very sad to lose our relative, our friend, but we don't really know who killed her," she said.