South Africa: Disappointment At Menzi School Robbery

The Gauteng Department of Education has challenged communities to join law enforcement agencies in hunting the criminals who robbed a new state of the art school in Tsakane, in Ekurhuleni.

Menzi Primary School, with a price tag of R105 508 403, was officially opened by Gauteng Premier David Makhura last week Wednesday.

The green technology school, which is in the heart of Langaville in Tsakane Township, boasts facilities such as 33 smart classrooms, a Grade R block with five classrooms, two smart science labs, two smart multi-purpose rooms, a library and dining hall.

But on Tuesday criminals robbed the school making away with several resources. Two patrollers were apparently tied up and locked in one of the strong rooms. The criminals broke the main vault door to access the keys to the entire school, the department said on Tuesday.

The criminals got away with all 185 learners' tablets, 8 teacher laptops, 2 data projectors, 3 desktop projectors, plasma TV, petty cash of less than R500 as well as a digital video recorder with the hard drive. A case has been opened with the Tsakane police station.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his disappointment at the incident and challenged the community to hunt for the robbers.

"We challenge members of the community to assist in the hunt for the robbers, by Friday, failing which we will have no choice but to withdraw the expensive equipment from the school."

Panyaza said it was sad that Grade 7 learners do not have any textbooks as their e-books are now gone.

"These are educational facilities aimed at enhancing the quality of the education and life of the children in the township. We are extremely disappointed that criminals can disrupt the education of learners."

Information which can lead to the arrest of the criminals can be communicated to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or their nearest police station.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.