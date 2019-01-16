South Africa: Festive Season Road Death Toll Increases to 1 612

Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande on Wednesday announced an increase in the number of fatalities experienced on the roads during the festive season.

According to preliminary figures, 1 286 car accidents were recorded during the 2018/2019 festive season, which resulted in 1 612 fatalities.

"We remain concerned about the incalcitrant attitude of our road users as the statistics show that human factors account for 90% of contributory factors to fatal crashes compared to vehicle crashes that contributed 4% while road and environmental factors contributed 6%," Nzimande said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of deaths, 328 in 267 crashes, followed by the Eastern Cape where there were 238 fatalities in 195 car accidents. Gauteng recorded a 19% decrease in fatalities on the road, while North West saw a 2% decrease.

Nzimande said at least 36% of the festive season fatalities were passengers. Pedestrian deaths counted for 2% while driver fatalities remained at 27%.

The road death toll over the 2017/2018 holiday season was recorded at 1 527, an 11% drop from the previous year. The figures were recorded for the period from December 1, 2017 to January 9, 2018.

In December 2018, Nzimande announced that 767 people had died between December 1 and December 18. This was a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2017.

