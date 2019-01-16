16 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: No Bail for Two Over Forgery and Altering Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A FORMER home affairs employee and his alleged accomplice were denied bail over charges of forgery and altering in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Kingsley Kwala (35) and Mateu Ndumba (35) allegedly committed a fraudulent act by assisting the illegal entry of a Zimbabwean national into Namibia. The case was postponed to 27 February for further investigations.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali yesterday told The Namibian that the two were found in possession of a Zimbabwean passport on 10 January. Upon further investigation, it was found that they stamped the passport of the Zimbabwean to allow him to enter Namibia.

"It is alleged that the former employee of the home affairs ministry was in possession of the stamps used at border posts, despite his dismissal. He was dismissed from work because of a similar offence in the past. The police in the previous offence did not recover the stamps, so it was believed that since then, he kept on using them. However, since the investigation for the previous case is still open, we found that he was still committing similar offences, and that led to their arrest," Sitali explained.

They appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while Astrid Hewicke represented the state.

Namibia

Codeine Addict's Mother Welcomes New Syrup Restrictions

Lizelle van Wyk, a single mother of three from Walvis Bay, says that addiction to the cough syrup codeine is real as her… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.