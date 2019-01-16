Namibia: No Bail for Two Over Forgery and Altering Charges

A FORMER home affairs employee and his alleged accomplice were denied bail over charges of forgery and altering in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Kingsley Kwala (35) and Mateu Ndumba (35) allegedly committed a fraudulent act by assisting the illegal entry of a Zimbabwean national into Namibia. The case was postponed to 27 February for further investigations.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali yesterday told The Namibian that the two were found in possession of a Zimbabwean passport on 10 January. Upon further investigation, it was found that they stamped the passport of the Zimbabwean to allow him to enter Namibia.

"It is alleged that the former employee of the home affairs ministry was in possession of the stamps used at border posts, despite his dismissal. He was dismissed from work because of a similar offence in the past. The police in the previous offence did not recover the stamps, so it was believed that since then, he kept on using them. However, since the investigation for the previous case is still open, we found that he was still committing similar offences, and that led to their arrest," Sitali explained.

They appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while Astrid Hewicke represented the state.