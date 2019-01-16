16 January 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Five Killed in Zimbabwe Anti-Government Protests

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
...
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — At least five people have been killed as police opened live ammunition to quell protests in the restive Zimbabwe following protests over a steep price increase.

The deaths injury of no less than 24 others in the wake of the demonstrations triggered by the worsening economic crises are an indictment of the repressive state apparatus months after government forces shot dead six civilians during post-election protests.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR), which confirmed the deaths, said it had treated more than 20 victims following the demonstrations that swept across the impoverished country days after President Emmerson Mnangwaga announced a more than 150 percent increase in the price of petrol and diesel to over US$3 (R42) per litre.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) called for a three-day general strike starting on Monday, which culminated in clashes between police and angry civilians.

State Security Minister, Owen Ncube, said over 200 individuals suspected of involvement in violent protests had been arrested.

"The security services tracking down others and sifting through video and photographic evidence to identify more. Normalcy is assured and the public is urged to do their normal activities," a government spokesperson said.

More on This

At midnight, the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance in Harare was petrol-bombed by unknown people the party suspects are from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

On Tuesday, local cities resembled ghost towns as people largely stayed indoors.

ZCTU urged workers and citizens to stay at home

"Today (Tuesday) is day two of the shutdown. Our struggle is genuine and there must be economic reforms for the poor to survive," the labour union stated.

Schools nationwide were closed. Public transport stopped operating.

"The masses have spoken," said lawyer and activist, Doug Coltart.

Meanwhile, internet services were shut down in an apparent ploy by government to stifle protests.

Services such as WhatsApp and Facebook were blocked, reminiscent of scenes in 2006 when the government of then-president, Robert Mugabe, faced countrywide protests.

The opposition said the internet blockade was aimed at covering up a crackdown against civilians by the heavy-handed security services.

Zimbabwe is the fourth country after Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Sudan to shut internet services amid anti-government sentiment this year.

The Southern African country battling severe economic hardships that the Mnangagwa's government had pledge to address when he was elected in contentious polls held last July.

More on This

Security Forces Fire On Protesters

Zimbabwe security forces fatally shot at least five people and wounded 25 others during a crackdown on nationwide… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.