Ghana: President Inaugurates 3 Plants for Unilever

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated three plants, a Biomass Plant for factory Operations, Personal Care Manufacturing Dryer, and Orals Factory built by Unilever Ghana in Tema.

The Biomass plant, which generates steam for factory operations, is the second largest utility cost to Unilever Ghana. Currently, it generates steam from fossil fuel, especially from Residual Fuel Oil (RFO).

In his keynote address, President Akufo-Addo described the inauguration of the three plants as impressive for Unilever Ghana and the nation and commended "Unilever for its continued presence in, and partnership with Ghana, which spans nearly a century, and had proved to be largely beneficial for the stakeholders.

"Unilever has become a household name in Ghana, with millions and millions of Ghanaians on a daily basis using products the company manufactures here in our country. On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their government, I express the appreciation of the nation to Unilever Ghana Limited for its many years of service to the growth of our nation," he added.

In spite of government's responsibility to create jobs opportunities, the President said it was a shared responsibility for all, primarily the private sector to actively support government in that regard.

President Akufo-Addo assured that government would continue to work to create a stable economic framework and positive outlook for Ghanaian businesses to thrive.

He pointed out that the enactment of the new fiscal rule, that caps the fiscal deficit at a maximum of five per cent would ensure a debt-to-GDP ratio of a maximum of 65 percent.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo said the Presidential Fiscal Responsibility Advisory Council, composed of independent-minded, renowned economists and the Presidential Financial Stability Advisory Council, would advise and assist him to achieve these targets.

"The days when economic indicators went haywire and through the roof are over. The days of disarray in our public finances, the reason for our recent 'marriage' with the IMF, are over.

We are determined to provide stability to our economy to serve as the foundation for its sustainable and rapid growth," the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo said government's ultimate goal is to "unleash the innovative and entrepreneurial instincts of the Ghanaian private sector to drive rapid growth and job creation, and I am confident that we are on course to realizing this important goal."

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten said government, as part of its commitment to the private sector, launched a transformation agenda initiative, to revitalise and transform Ghanaian businesses and firms to compete globally.

He said government remained committed to supporting Ghanaian businesses and to position them to attract foreign direct investments.

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, Mrs. Gladys Amoah, said the company had taken yet another step to onshore the production of Pepsodent (tooth paste) and created more jobs opportunities for more job openings for local suppliers.

The investments made over the years had equally ensured that the production of most brands are localised, she stated, indicating that currently the company sourced over 90 per cent of its packaging materials from Ghana and employs almost 400 staffs.