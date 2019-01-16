Congo-Kinshasa: Six More Dead in DRC Ebola Outbreak

Kinshasa — AT LEAST 16 people have died as a result of the worsening outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this year.

The deaths are from 20 new confirmed cases during the period.

This brings to 390 the number of people that have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak was confirmed in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces in August last year.

Among those killed this month is an eight-year old who had been in contact with a confirmed case prior to his death.

An additional healthcare worker has been infected during the period, bringing the number of infected healthcare workers to 56, with 18 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) bemoaned that insecurity and continuing pockets of community reluctance were hindering efforts to contain the outbreak of the deadly virus.

However, close to 500 people were vaccinated last week, bringing the cumulative number of people vaccinated since the start of the outbreak to 59 453.

This is the tenth outbreak of Ebola in DRC. The first outbreak in the then-Zaire killed 280 people in 1976.

The current outbreak is now the second worst fatal in history following the outbreak of Ebola that killed more than 11 300 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.