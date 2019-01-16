Namibia: Unam Striking Staff Salaries Deducted

The University of Namibia will deduct amounts from the salaries of employees who were striking for close to two weeks last October for the next three months.

This comes after the workers, led by the Namibia Public Workers Union, downed tools on 29 October until 9 November 2018 to force the university to give them a salary increase of 6%, backdated to January 2018.

The strike caused an examination disruption, as some of the examination centres were closed.

The Namibian reported that the workers demanded not just a 6% increase in salary, but also a 100% waiver on the no-work no- play rule.

Thus, staff members were surprised yesterday when they noticed deductions on their salaries, and in addition found that they would not be getting the 6% increase from this month.

According to them, some were hit with over N$1 000 deductions on their salaries, and were informed that these deductions would continue for the next three months in order for the university to recoup losses made when the workers were striking.

Matthew Ndeshikeya, the personal assistant to Namibia Public Workers Union general secretary, Petrus Nevonga, said they are not aware of any salary increase that was to be made this month.

"It was effective as of January 2019, but not payable by January 2019. It will be paid after the new budget has been received because Unam was already stressed in terms of funds. So, by April, they will get the increase backdated to this month," explained Ndeshikeya.

When asked if the union will take any action regarding the fact that their members are facing salary deductions, he said for any given strike, deductions for not working are not a surprise as it is part of the Labour Act.

Unam's spokesperson, Edwin Tjiramba, yesterday afternoon confirmed that the salary increase of 6% is effective as of January 2019, but can only be implemented at a later stage.

"We have an agreement with the union on the time and implementation of the 6%", he stated.