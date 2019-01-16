16 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Suspends Three Police Commanders

By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The Minister for Home Affairs, KangiLugola has suspended Temeke Regional Police Commander (RPC), Emmanuel Mgula, Ilala RPC, Salum Abdul and Arusha RPC, Ramadhan Nyanzi.

The minister said he has nullified the appointments of the three regional police bosses effect from yesterday on account of their failure to fight corruption within the police force.

He told reporters here on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 that he arrived at the decision after a thorough analysis of their performance.

"Some RPCs have refused to implement my directives on the grounds that they think that they were mere political statements,"MrLugola noted.

He insisted that the removed RPCs have failed to exercise their duties and responsibilities effectively.

The minister also said he had removed RPC Nyanzi because he took disciplinary actions against the police officers who had furnished information on dealers of illicit drugs namely Marijuana and khart the Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni.

