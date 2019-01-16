South Africa: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vehicle Knock Down

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, sustained serious injuries after she was knocked down by a vehicle on Christiaan de Wet road in Radiokop, Roodepoort this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 08H00, they found the woman lying on a grass embankment next to the road. The woman showed no signs of life and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient. Fortunately, the patient's vital signs returned and ER24 transported her to hospital for urgent medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene.