South Africa: Gauteng MEC Welcomes Arrests of 'Rolex Gang' Suspects

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has lauded the efforts of authorities after two men linked to the infamous "Rolex Gang" were arrested.

The men were nabbed in Sandton City on Tuesday evening after police found them in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, drugs and dangerous weapons.

The gang are notorious for following their victims and robbing them of expensive watches, jewellery, handbags and gadgets in Sandton and surrounding areas.

"I would like to commend the police for stopping these criminals in their tracks. I am delighted that finally the law enforcement agencies are closing in and dismantling the 'Rolex Gang' cartel. These criminals have been for quite some time instilling fear into shoppers in Sandton and surrounding areas," Nkosi-Malobane said on Wednesday.

She said the men were caught with two unlicenced firearms and ammunition with the serial numbers filed off, a 9mm pistol with 13 rounds, a sub-machine gun with 21 rounds, a sachet of cocaine, two Okapi knives, two balaclavas and two pairs of hand gloves.

"I am confident that, with the evidence at police's disposal, they will be able to present a watertight case to ensure that these suspects receive the highest possible terms behind bars. This will send a strong message that Gauteng has zero tolerance against any act of criminality," she said.

The two men will face charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, drugs, as well as dangerous weapons.

